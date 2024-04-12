Twitter
JK Rowling lashes out at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson over transgender comments, won't forgive them

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has slammed the film series' stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson for their support of transgender people

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

JK Rowling with Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Potter
In the midst of renewed controversy surrounding transgender rights, famed author JK Rowling has once again found herself at the centre of a heated debate. This time, her targets are none other than the stars of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rowling’s latest comments come in response to a recent report commissioned by the NHS, which critiqued the standards of care for gender-variant youth.

The report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter highlighted significant concerns about the lack of evidence supporting current gender care treatments, including puberty blockers. Paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, who led the review, emphasised the need for more research into the long-term effects of such interventions.

Taking to social media, Rowling wasted no time in expressing her views on the matter. In response to a follower’s suggestion that Radcliffe and Watson might seek forgiveness for their public support of transgender rights, Rowling was unequivocal, “Not safe, I’m afraid.”

She accused celebrities of aligning themselves with movements that undermine women’s rights and called for their apologies to be directed towards those affected by gender transitioning. Rowling’s stance reflects her long-standing opposition to certain aspects of the trans rights movement, which has garnered both praise and criticism in equal measure.

Her comments reignite a rift that emerged in 2020 when Radcliffe and Watson publicly voiced their support for transgender individuals. Radcliffe asserted that “Transgender women are women,” while Watson affirmed that “Trans people are who they say they are.” Their statements clashed with Rowling’s views, sparking debate within the Harry Potter fan community and beyond.

The controversy surrounding Rowling’s stance on transgender issues has also impacted her relationship with Warner Bros., the studio behind the Harry Potter film franchise. Despite plans for a reboot of the saga as a TV series, Rowling’s outspoken opinions have cast a shadow over the otherwise lucrative partnership.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen whether Rowling’s steadfast stance will further fracture her relationship with her former stars or if there’s room for reconciliation in the magical world they once shared.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
