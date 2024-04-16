Henry Cavill and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso expecting their first child together, actor says 'I'm very excited'

Justice League, Superman star Henry Cavill, and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are all set to embrace parenthood.

Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill is expecting his first baby with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. The actor confirmed the same at the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare in New York.

Henry Cavill spoke to Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and shared the happy news. When asked about becoming a dad, the actor told the reporter, "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

Recently, the couple were seen in New York. Viscuso wore a fitted black dress and coordinating boots holding hands with her beau, who wore a blue jacket over a tan-colored tee and blue trousers, as well as black shoes.

The couple has now been dating for three years. Henry and Natalie made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021 by sharing a picture of themselves playing chess together. The caption read, "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess." While Natalie captioned her post, "Teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess or maybe he let me win?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Henry Cavill will be seen in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is a spy action comedy film directed and co-written by Guy Ritchie, based on the 2014 book Churchill's Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis. The film also stars Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin among others in key roles. The upcoming spy action comedy is scheduled to be released in the United States on April 19, 2024, by Lionsgate. The actor also recently announced that he won't be returning as Superman leaving his fans heartbroken.

