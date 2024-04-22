Deadpool & Wolverine trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman come together to save MCU, fans call it 'Marvel's comeback'

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine releases in cinemas worldwide on July 26. The trailer of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds-starrer was released on Monday.

The makers released the trailer of the upcoming American superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, April 22. The trailer sees the two superheroes, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, coming together to fight a common enemy and save the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



The trailer doesn't reveal anything about the plot of the film and instead has hilarious interactions between Deadpool and Wolverine. The two superheroes, created for the Marvel Comics, are also seen jumping into a portal, which has fans convinced that the movie will have a Doctor Strange connection.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, netizens shared their excitement. One of them wrote, "The 4th wall break-ins and Wolverine popping up claws. Marvel's comeback", while another added, "Deadpool and Wolverine jumping into a portal together genuinely feels like a comic book brought to life." "‪After 20 years we finally have a comic accurate Wolverine. And with Ryan renolds as Deadpool is literally a match made in Comic Book Heaven", read another comment.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine releases in cinemas worldwide on July 26. It also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen in pivotal roles. The upcoming film is the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). Hugh Jackman returns to play Wolverine after seven years since his last appearance as the superhero in Logan (2017).

