Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo, Trinity in Matrix 5; will be first installment in franchise to...

Matrix 5 will be directed by Drew Goddard and will be the first installment in the science fiction action franchise without Lana Wachowski or Lily Wachowski as directors.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 11:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Matrix 5 has been announced by Warner Bros (Image source: Instagram)
The Matrix franchise is moving forward with Matrix 5 in development, the studio Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday, April 3. Though the cast details haven't been revealed yet, it has been reported that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to reprise their role as Neo and Trinity in the fifth installment of the science fiction action franchise.

Also, Matrix 5 will be the first film in the Matrix series to not be directed by either of the Wachowskis. The trans women filmmakers Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, formerly known as Larry Wachowski and Andy Wachowski repectively, directed the first three films while the fourth film was directed solely by Lana, who will serve as executive producer on the fifth Matrix film.

Matrix 5 will be helmed by screenwriter and director Drew Goddard. Goddard has previously made two films The Cabin in the Woods (2012) and Bad Times at the El Royale (2018). He received an Oscar nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay for The Martian (2015). He has also written Cloverfield (2008) and World War Z (2013).

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman said in a statement, "Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters. The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new Matrix film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio." 

Drew added, "It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

The science fiction action franchise began with The Matrix (1999) and followed it up with The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003). The franchise was revived after 18 years with The Matrix Resurrections (2021), which also starred Priyanka Chopra. The release date and plot details of Matrix 5 haven't been announced yet.

