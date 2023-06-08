World Brain Tumor Day 2023: 4 Early warning symptoms in vision to look out for

The most common cause of death is thought to be a brain tumour. World Brain Tumor Day is observed annually on June 8. It's a day set aside to raise awareness of the condition's potential severity. This day also attempts to spread awareness of the importance of promptly getting checked out and not ignoring any early symptoms.

Vision changes may be an important sign of a brain tumour. The existence of a brain tumour can put strain on the optic nerves, which are in charge of carrying visual information from the eyes to the brain, according to Dr. Pranav Ghodgaonkar, Consultant, Neurosurgery, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Indore.

The optic nerves' regular operation may be interfered with by this pressure, resulting in a variety of visual abnormalities. It's crucial to remember that depending on the location and size of the tumour, these alterations in eyesight might not be immediately noticeable, india.com reported.

He continued by saying that those who have brain tumours could also have double vision (seeing two pictures at once), hazy vision, or a gradual loss of eyesight. Depending on the tumor's development pace and the degree of optic nerve compression, these visual symptoms may appear quickly or gradually over time. It is critical to get medical assistance for a comprehensive assessment if you or someone you love is dealing with chronic visual changes.

Following are some warning indicators to look out for:

Chronic Headache: Chronic headaches that don't go away after using over-the-counter remedies should be investigated, especially if they come with other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or changes in vision.

Seizures: When a tumour stimulates aberrant electrical activity in the brain, seizures may result. These seizures should be evaluated by a medical practitioner since they may manifest as uncontrollable shaking or convulsions.

Sudden Loss of Consciousness Episodes: If you have a sudden loss of consciousness, passing out or blackouts, call your doctor right once. Even though these episodes may have a number of different origins, they need to be extensively examined to rule out any persistent brain disorders.

Numbness or Loss of Motor Control in Any Limb: When a brain tumor is present, neurological symptoms like numbness or loss of motor control in a particular limb may occasionally occur. It is crucial to speak with a healthcare professional if you have any unusual weakness, tingling, or immobility in a limb.