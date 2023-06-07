Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, who took 'sanyas' at 25, was studying in US

An American woman who holds a PhD embraced sainthood at the age of 25 and lives in Rishikesh, India. Know her story here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Meet Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, who took 'sanyas' at 25, was studying in US
Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati | Photo: Facebook

A woman now known as Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, who leads a spiritual life in Rishikesh, India was born in America. She decided to visit India and could not leave. In 1996, Sandhi was pursuing her PhD from California's Standford University. Although she had no relation to spirituality and did not even plan it back then, she always ate vegetarian food.

Eating vegetarian food was a point for her friends to make fun of her and pull her leg. People would often tell about India and how Indians eat vegetarian food.  This made her curious to know more about the country and she bought a travel guidebook called 'lonely planet'. From there she got to know about Rishikesh and planned a trip. 

After reaching Rishikesh, Sadhvi was overwhelmed by the religious practices people in Rishikesh carried. The chanting of mantras, bathing in Ganga, and the sound of bells mesmerised her. Gradually she started to adapt to the lifestyle in Rishikesh and started enjoying it. 

Meanwhile, on her way from the hotel to Ganga Ghat was one ashram that she used to look at every day. One day, she just walked in and spoke to the people there if it was possible for her to live there and practice the rituals. 

Read: How To Keep Children Safe And Healthy During Hot Summer Days

The people at the ashram informed her that their head, Saint Chitanand Muni was the only one to decide whether this was possible but he was out on a tour during that period. Thereafter, she would inquire about his arrival regularly as long she was in Rishikesh and finally met Guruji.

By that time she wanted to devotee her life into spirituality but Guruji asked her to go back to America and complete her education.   

Meanwhile, she returned to America and told her family that she wanted to follow the path of a saint. Initially, her parents were against this idea and would not let her go. In the meantime, Guruji visited America and Sadhvi made her parents meet Guruji. After they were completely convinced, Sadhvi headed to adopt the life of a saint. She has been living in India for over 25 years now and even authored the book 'Hollywood to Himalayas'. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gurugram: Metro project from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City approved, to have 27 stations, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.