What is peripheral nerve damage, condition which effects Britney Spears? Know its symptoms, causes

Britney Spears, a popular singer, revealed on Instagram that she has irreversible nerve damage on the right side of her body. The artist revealed her physical status while posting a dancing video. She admitted that her sleep has been impacted by nerve damage, but dancing has helped to lessen the agony.

Peripheral nerves communicate with the rest of the body on behalf of the brain and spinal cord. They assist with tasks including detecting cold feet and preparing the body's muscles for movement. Axons, the fibres that make up peripheral nerves, are protected by the tissues around them.

Peripheral nerves are fragile and vulnerable to injury. A nerve injury may affect the brain's ability to communicate with the muscles and internal organs. Damage to the peripheral nerves is referred to as peripheral neuropathy.

Peripheral nerve damage necessitates immediate medical treatment. Early detection and treatment can help to prevent complications and long-term harm.

As per Mayoclinic.org Symptoms include:

As per Mayoclinic.org, peripheral nerve damage can cause symptoms that range from being minor to severely restricting your everyday activities.

Which nerve fibres are destroyed determines your symptoms frequently:

Motor nerves:

These nerves govern all the muscles you can control consciously, including those for walking, speaking, and holding objects. Muscular weakness, excruciating cramping, and uncontrollable muscle twitching are frequent symptoms of damage to these neurons.

Sensory nerves:

A number of symptoms could be present since these nerves provide information about touch, temperature, and pain. These include tingling or numbness in the feet or hands. You might find it difficult to walk, maintain your equilibrium while your eyes are closed, feel temperature changes, or fasten buttons.

Autonomic (aw-tuh-NOM-ik) nerves:

This category of nerves controls automatic functions like breathing, heart and thyroid function, and food digestion. Excessive perspiration, blood pressure abnormalities, an inability to handle the heat, and gastrointestinal issues are just a few possible signs.

Many peripheral nerve injuries impact more than one type of nerve fibre, so you might have a variety of symptoms.

Causes may include:

Trauma from sports falls, or accidents that can stretch, compress, crush, or sever nerves

Health issues such as carpal tunnel syndrome, diabetes, and Guillain-Barre syndrome

Autoimmune conditions like Sjogren's syndrome, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis

Other factors include malignancies, hormone abnormalities, and artery narrowing.