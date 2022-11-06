Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily

Here is a list of side effects that can occur due to drinking banana shake every day.

While banana shakes are a popular choice of drink, experts believe that consuming bananas and milk regularly may not be the best idea. Both milk and banana is very nutritious, but they do not go well together.

It is consumed widely for breakfast, and evening snack but there are some side effects of consuming banana shake every day.