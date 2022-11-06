Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily

Here is a list of side effects that can occur due to drinking banana shake every day.
While banana shakes are a popular choice of drink, experts believe that consuming bananas and milk regularly may not be the best idea. Both milk and banana is very nutritious, but they do not go well together.
It is consumed widely for breakfast, and evening snack but there are some side effects of consuming banana shake every day.
1. You May Gain Weight
The high sugar amount in bananas results in weight gain. If you are conscious about your weight and are struggling to remain in shape then taking banana shake may not be the idea for you.
2. Your blood sugar level may spike
People who consume banana shake are highly likely to disrupt their blood sugar levels. Banana shake toys with the blood sugar levels in human body.
3. You may experience constipation
Banana has a significant amount of tannic acid. This chemical does not harm if taken in small doses, but if someone consumes bananas everyday may experience chronic constipation.
4. You may have migraines
Banana contains the chemical tyramine. Tyramine has been scientifically proven to affect the development of migraines.