Thyroid eye disease: Symptoms, causes and treatment of this disorder

Representational image

You must have heard about thyroid disease, but do you know that thyroid disease can also affect your eyes badly? Many types of problems can occur in the eyes. You may be suffering from thyroid eye disease. In this, the muscles and tissues of the eyes get affected. This disease is caused by overactive thyroid ie hyperthyroidism. If this disease is not treated, then the eyes can also get damaged. Ophthalmologists, endocrinologists, surgeons, etc., treat thyroid eye disease.

Also read: What is epilepsy? Know all about its symptoms and causes

Here's all you need to know about the symptoms, causes and treatment of thyroid eye disease here.

What is a thyroid eye disease?

People who have an overactive thyroid gland i.e. hyperthyroidism, have more of this problem. In such people, sometimes there is swelling in the eyes, there is a problem in the eyelids, there is pain in moving the eyes, and the eyes become red. There is also swelling, pain, and inflammation in the muscles that control the movement of the eyes. Although it is mild, which is controlled by treating the thyroid, if it is severe, then it is treated separately. If these problems related to the eyes are very high, then they are cured with steroid medicines. If the treatment is not proper, then the size of the eyes may remain large, and things appear double, which may persist continuously. Thyroid eye disease occurs in hyperthyroidism in 99 per cent of people, but it can also occur in hypothyroidism in 1-2 per cent of people.

Symptoms of thyroid eye disease

Whenever hyperthyroidism begins, symptoms of thyroid eye disease also appear. In rare cases, thyroid eye disease occurs after 5-10 years of thyroid problems. Generally, for people who smoke a lot, the chances of getting this disease are very high. Such people have severe thyroid eye disease. In such a situation, the response to medicines also does not seem right to them, while for those who do not smoke, the effect of medicines is there. In such a situation, we recommend stopping smoking.

Treatment of thyroid eye disease

If there is a mild problem, then symptomatic treatment is given. Artificial tears, eye drops, controlling thyroid hormone levels, anti-inflammatory medications, etc. If the problem is very serious, inflammation is high, vision is not correct, then treatment is done through steroids. In severe cases, the muscles of the eyes become so inflamed that the optic nerve can also be damaged. The black part of the eyes can completely spoil the eyes due to corneal breakdown. Such patients have to be given high-dose steroids immediately. Follow-up is very important in this.