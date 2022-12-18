Search icon
Mouth Ulcers: 5 natural remedies to heal canker sores

Here you need to know about some such home remedies which provide relief from the burning sensation and pain of blisters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

Representational image

Mouth ulcers or mouth ulcers occur in different seasons due to different reasons. Eating very hot, spicy or pungent food causes blisters in the mouth. These blisters in the mouth are very painful. On drinking hot drinks like tea and coffee, pain starts in these ulcers and on eating some hot food, pain in mouth ulcers starts or can also increase. For this reason, it can be difficult for people to eat or drink anything when blisters occur. Simple things found in the kitchen can be used in different ways to get relief from these painful ulcers.

Honey
Honey can be used to get relief from ulcers and sores. To get relief from mouth ulcers, apply honey on the ulcers. Similarly, applying green cardamom powder mixed with honey also provides relief from the pain and burning sensation of ulcers.

Aloe vera will give relief from pain
Aloe vera gel can be applied to get relief from the problem of mouth ulcers. By doing this 2-3 times a day, you can get relief from the pain of a mouth ulcer.

Apply ghee
Mouth ulcers can also be relieved with the help of desi ghee. When there is pain and discomfort in the blisters, melt some desi ghee and apply it to the blisters.

How to use alum
To get relief from the problem of mouth ulcers, it is advised to gargle by mixing different types of things in the water. One such thing is an alum. To eliminate the bacteria sitting on the inside of the mouth, dissolve alum in water and gargle with it.

