Meningococcal outbreak: 12 killed due to the disease, know symptoms here

File Photo

The meningococcal disease outbreak has reportedly killed a quarter of people in Florida, US.

In conversation with Business Insider, the director of the Florida Department of Health (FDH) in Pinellas County – Dr. Ulyee Choe unveiled that twelve people, among the 48 cases of meningococcal disease reported in Florida, have died.

The meningococcal disease is caused by the Neisseria meningitides, which is a bacterium that can infect the lining of the brain and spinal cord. It can also cause a bloodstream infection.

READ | Using your phone in toilet? Know 4 ways how you are jeopardising your health

Choe added that the meningococcal disease is more concerning to him than the monkeypox outbreak.

Symptoms of Meningococcal disease

Some of the most common symptoms of meningococcal disease, include headache, high fever and a stiff neck. Some patients may face vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion or a characteristic dark purple rash.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone who is exposed to meningococcal disease or faces symptoms should seek immediate medical attention as the disease is treatable.

How does someone contract the meningococcal disease?

A person can catch the meningococcal disease from prolonged close contact with an infected person. This includes, sharing drinks, food or kissing.

Notably, the Florida Department of Health has said that the disease isn’t as contagious as the common cold or flu.

According to Chloe, the disease was primarily affecting gay men. However, it isn’t confined to a specific community. ‘Anyone is susceptible," he added.

al Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a statement in June: "Getting vaccinated against meningococcal disease is the best way to prevent this serious illness, which can quickly become deadly."