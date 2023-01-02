Search icon
Can ways of coughing be associated with lung cancer?

Here is how you can identify lung cancer from the way you cough.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Cancer is a deadly disease in which some of the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body. Similarly in Lung Cancer, the cells get out of control in the human lungs. This can then spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, like the brain. It is always better if the disease is detected at the early stages. But lung cancer often has no noticeable symptoms, hence, it is usually diagnosed in the advanced stages only. 

Although, what most of us don't know is that symptoms of lung cancer can be detected from the way of coughing. If you have a rigid cough and you are unable to cure it, then it is a good idea to consult a doctor. 

How to identify a lung cancer cough?

While any type of lung cancer can be linked to a cough, some forms of lung cancer are more likely to have a cough as a symptom because the cells start to block the airways in the lungs. According to a 2017 study, only 57 per cent of people develop coughing in the early stage of lunch cancer. The percentage usually grows higher in later stages. 

There are certain characteristics that are more likely to be associated with lung cancer are: 

Lung cancer: Characteristics

  • A cough for that usually lasts more than 8 consecutive weeks
  • cough that is either dry or produces mucus
  • Cough that interferes with sleep
  • coughing up blood (hemoptysis)
  • chest pain alongside coughing
  • shortness of breath
  • lung conditions like bronchitis or pneumonia that recur or persist.

Lung cancer: Symptoms

  • spitting up blood (hemoptysis)
  • weight loss
  • loss of appetite
  • difficulty breathing (dyspnea)
  • chest pain
  • cough
  • fatigue
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Abnormal breathing patterns
