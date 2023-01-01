Is there a link between thyroid and PCOD in women?

Representational image

Nowadays thyroid and PCOS have become very common problems in women. In many women, after having PCOS, the problem of thyroid or hypothyroidism is seen.

Up to 20% of PCOS women have a thyroid disorder. Along with this, hypothyroidism also causes PCOS. Hypothyroidism causes conditions such as PCOS by decreasing sex hormone-binding globulin and increasing androstenedione in the circulation. That is, PCOS can cause thyroid and another hand thyroid can also cause PCOS.

Also read: Is consuming dairy safe for women with PCOD?

PCOS ie Poly Cystic Ovary or Ovary Syndrome is a condition that affects the hormone levels of women. This condition arises due to hormonal imbalances in women. In PCOS, the level of the male hormone androgen increases in the body of women. More than one cyst starts forming in the ovary or ovary. Nowadays this problem is seen in women of all ages. Women of 15-30 years are more affected by this problem.

Hair growth on unwanted parts (such as chin, face, chest, stomach or back), sudden depression, anxiety, feeling tense, irritable, repeated miscarriages, feeling tired and weak, cysts in the ovaries, Insulin resistance, depression-anxiety and high testosterone levels are symptoms of PCOS.

What is thyroid?

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located at the front of the neck that produces thyroid hormone. When the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone, the condition is called hyperthyroidism. Conversely, when the thyroid gland produces too little thyroid hormone, it is called hypothyroidism. Apart from this, the thyroid gland also works to convert the food eaten by humans into energy. The thyroid gland also controls metabolism. The thyroid is a problem that occurs more in women than in men, due to which women may have to face many other problems as well. That is, due to the imbalance of thyroid hormone, women are also at risk of many diseases.

Symptoms of thyroid are excessive fatigue, hair fall, irregular periods or menstruation, stress anxiety, frequent hunger, weight gain, insomnia or poor sleep.

Thyroid and PCOS are linked. Some of these symptoms are also similar. Thyroid causes PCOS and PCOS also cause thyroid or hypothyroidism.

Prevention tips for PCOS and thyroid