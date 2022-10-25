Feeling bloated after Diwali? Follow these tips to detoxify your gut after festive season

Photo: Pixabay

Diwali brings with it such joy and enthusiasm that you cannot stop yourself from these high-calorie foods. Diwali is a festival of happiness and enthusiasm. Sweets, fried snacks, and many traditional fat-laden foods adorn our plates on this occasion, which are really not good for our bodies.

If you want to detox your stomach and body after Diwali, then we are going to tell you about 6 such methods, which can help you with this.

Eat light

On the festivals like Diwali, the consumption of sweets starts in advance and hence it is necessary to expel what we have eaten within these days from our bodies. That is why it is important to eat light food after Diwali because light food can be easily digested and avoid acidity. And it won't take you long to get back to normal. Consumption of vegetables like spinach or cabbage, khichdi and porridge does not put much load on your body along with providing nutritious to your body.

Drink a lot of water

Enjoying rich sweets on Diwali is enough to fill your body with toxins. Water helps to flush out all the excess fat and sugar from your body and cleans your stomach enough so that the nutrients from other foods can reach all your organs. Try to drink at least 2-3 litres of water daily.

Eat lots of fruit

The best way to detox the body after Diwali is to eat lots of fruits. Fruits packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants help in detoxifying your body. While vitamins and minerals act as building blocks of cells, fiber helps eliminate toxins from the intestines and antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Take Probiotics

Detoxing the body after Diwali means the elimination of all kinds of toxins that may have accumulated in your gut. Probiotics are a type of bacteria that are essential for maintaining good gut health. Consuming them naturally is the best way to maintain gut health. Probiotic foods like yogurt and kefir increase the number of good bacteria, which help fight off harmful bacteria. Consuming them maintains the health of our intestines.

Do the exercise

Most people find exercising after a festival as one of the most difficult and exhausting tasks. However, exercise does not mean going to the gym and lifting heavy weights or doing cardio. You can do a few simple things instead, such as walking, cycling, or doing ten minutes of bodyweight exercises at home. This is enough to help you cut calories and get back in shape.

Have a good sleep

Getting good sleep means at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep, in which your eyes do not open again and again. They become less and do not get sleep properly. Sleep is a very important aspect of detoxification as it allows the body to flush out the toxins that have accumulated within us throughout the day and recharge itself.