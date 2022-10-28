Search icon
Dengue fever: Tips to recover faster from this deadliest disease

According to the experts, If dengue fever occurs, then you should take some precautions so that your recovery is quick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 08:14 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

As we all know that cases of dengue fever are spiking in the country. According to experts, if you are careless about dengue fever, then it can be fatal for you. Dengue is a type of virus that is spread through the bite of the Aedes mosquito.

In dengue fever, you can have many problems like high fever, severe headache, fatigue, difficulty in breathing and vomiting. According to the experts, If dengue fever occurs, then you should take some precautions so that your recovery is quick. For this, you should follow a certain diet and lifestyle habits. You can follow this diet for a few days even after the post-dengue fever is cured.

Do these things to recover faster from dengue fever

Rest 
Dengue patients should take rest as much as possible. This will help in recovery and immunity will be strong. Immunity decreases in dengue fever and rest are beneficial in this.

Drink 3 to 4 liters of water daily

Drink three to four liters of water daily. You can also drink fruit juice without sugar. Consumption of fluids will help in recovery. For this, you can also drink coconut water, lemonade, fennel water, and all these things.

What to eat and what not?

Consume citrus fruits like amla, kiwi, orange and pineapple. Eating pomegranates and papaya will also be beneficial for you. Eat light and home-cooked food only. You can take khichdi and moong dal soup as food. Apart from this, lassi will also be beneficial. Do not eat roti made of wheat flour, instead, it will be healthier for you to eat jawar roti.

