Dengue outbreak: Know symptoms, prevention tips to avoid risk at home

Dengue outbreak: Here are some tips you need to follow to fight the risk of dengue when at home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe illness. Due to mosquito breeding grounds being created by water gathered in various locations during the monsoon, the risk of dengue increases. High fever, rash, joint discomfort, and muscular ache are all symptoms of dengue.

One of the most effective ways to combat dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

Anyone who is infected with dengue might get body rash, severe headache, high fever, vomiting, nausea, and aching muscles and joints.

Dengue fever: Symptoms to watch out for

  • High fever
  • Body or joints pain
  • Headaches
  • Abdominal pain
  • Extreme fatigue
  • Vomiting
  • Lower platelets

Dengue prevention tips:

  • Cover all water storage containers with a proper lid.
  • Water in coolers and other small containers, including plastic containers, flower vases, buckets, and used automobile tyres should be emptied at least once every week.
  • You can use aerosol during the daytime to prevent mosquito bites.
  • Wear clothes that can cover your arms and legs during the rainy season.
  • Use mosquito nets and repellents if you are sleeping in the daytime.
  • The patient should get checked for dengue if the fever persists. Following diagnosis, a high-fluid diet and prescription medications should be used. The right way to treat symptoms of dengue is to have paracetamol or acetaminophen. As per experts, one should avoid the use of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen.
