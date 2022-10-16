Dengue outbreak: Know symptoms, prevention tips to avoid risk at home

File photo

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that can cause severe illness. Due to mosquito breeding grounds being created by water gathered in various locations during the monsoon, the risk of dengue increases. High fever, rash, joint discomfort, and muscular ache are all symptoms of dengue.

One of the most effective ways to combat dengue is to avoid mosquito bites.

Anyone who is infected with dengue might get body rash, severe headache, high fever, vomiting, nausea, and aching muscles and joints.

Dengue fever: Symptoms to watch out for

High fever

Body or joints pain

Headaches

Abdominal pain

Extreme fatigue

Vomiting

Lower platelets

Dengue prevention tips: