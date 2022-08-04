Search icon
Delhi COVID-19 cases: Despite rise in infections, experts claim ‘symptoms are mild’

As per Dr. Nikhil Modi, who works at Delhi's Apollo Hospital, patients with 80 to 90 years of age with diabetes are reportedly showing mild symptoms.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

File Photo

As COVID cases have shown a rising trend across the country, an expert on Thursday said the majority of cases have mild symptoms. Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi said the COVID cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild.

"The COVID cases are definitely on the rise, Delhi also reported more than 2000 cases yesterday. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms," Dr Modi said.

Taking about the risk to people who have comorbidities, Dr Modi said, "Patients with 80 to 90 years of age with diabetes and other issues have been reporting to us but all of them have mild symptoms."

A senior consultant at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta said people who don’t get tested themselves timely and don’t follow COVID-appropriate behaviour land up with trouble. "Some of the people don’t follow COVID appropriate behaviour, people get them tested only when they land up in trouble," Dr Gupta said.

"The reasons for rising COVID numbers are reckless behaviour of people and not wearing masks. The changes in the weather also can be a reason," he said. Dr Gupta also said there are few deaths that have been reported, in which most of them died due to comorbidities rather than COVID infections.

"Most of the cases are mild and it is more like flu-like symptoms which we are seeing cough, fever and some sometimes high fever for two or three days. Symptoms are usually settling with the first five or in a week," he said. Dr Gupta further said the COVID is not done yet, people who tested positive for the infection three months back are testing positive again.

He said that some of the swine flu patients also are reporting to Apollo hospital. Currently there are two patients with swine flu.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday witnessed an uptick in the number of new COVID-19 infections as it recorded 19,893 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

