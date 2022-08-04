Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Suspended Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP in New Delhi

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s wife Renuka Bishnoi, who was also a member of the Congress party, has also switched to the BJP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:29 PM IST

Suspended Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP in New Delhi
Kuldeep Bishnoi joined BJP in the presence of Manohar Lal Khattar

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Bishnoi was expelled from the Congress party in June after voting for a independent candidate endorsed by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed him to the party.

“Kuldeep Bishnoi supported PM Modi’s leadership, backed BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha poll. We welcome him", Khattar said.

 

Bishnoi is the son of Bhajan Lal, three-time Chief Minister of Haryana. He first became the Member of Legislative from Adampur in 1998. The seat is a family pocket borough from where his family hasn't lost since in 1968.

In 2007, Bishnoi had been expelled from the Congress for criticising then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that he had been harming the interests of farmers by promoting economic zones.

In 2009, the party won six seats but five of the MLAs defected to the Congress. In 2016, he merged his Haryana Janhit Congress with the Congress. In 2019, he defeated social media star Sonali Phogat from Adampur.

During the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections held in June, 2022 it was believed that Ajay Maken will sail through. However, he was edged out by JJP-backed Kartikeya Sharma. Sharma received 29.6 votes, whereas Maken received 29 votes. The second seat was won comfortably by the BJP candidate.

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s wife Renuka Bishnoi, who was also a member of the Congress party, has also switched to the BJP.

READ| Who is Kuldeep Bishnoi? Why was he expelled by Congress?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.