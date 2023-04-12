Amitabh Bachchan shares the easiest way to quit smoking and drinking in one stroke

Quitting smoking and drinking can be challenging for many people, but it is essential for improving overall health and well-being. The best way to quit varies from person to person, as everyone's journey is different. However, the shehansha of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has shared ways to get rid of toxicity.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently recuperating at his home after suffering an injury on the sets of 'Project K'. Amitabh Bachchan is under the supervision of doctors but amidst all this, Big B is constantly active on social media and keeps sharing updates related to his personal life.

Amitabh Bachchan often shares many stories on his blog as well. On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan shared how he had given up his habit of smoking and drinking in one stroke. He shared how he used to gather with his friends to drink alcohol in the lab, but after the incident, he gave up alcohol and cigarettes forever.

Amitabh Bachchan has written a party in the lab - One day when the last paper for graduation degree was over, some friends were celebrating by drinking alcohol in the science lab. He was drinking pure liquor just for the sake of the experiment. And he fell badly ill. This incident very quickly taught me a lesson about the side effects or even fatal consequences of drinking alcohol.'

Big B further shared that, during his job in Kolkata, he started social drinking but then he left it too.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared tips on how someone can give up alcohol and cigarettes in one fell swoop:

Big B shared the easiest way to quit smoking and drinking in his blog - 'The easiest way to leave it is to immediately make a firm decision that you want to leave and then leave. This is the easiest way. Crush the cigarette by taking it to your lips and say bye forever. Break the glass of wine'.

What happens if you stop drinking suddenly?

Initially, if you quit drinking, you may experience problems such as fatigue, anxiety, nervousness, tremors, irritability, sweating, sleeplessness, emotional outbursts, increased blood pressure, headache, loss of appetite, rapid heartbeat, and inability to concentrate. But, quitting alcohol will improve your mental health which usually gets affected by excessive drinking.

The decision to give up alcohol is really commendable, but it would be better if you take a doctor's support in the whole process. Because quitting alcohol can be extremely difficult for some initially and also can have a bad effect on your health. With the help of the doctor, you will be able to deal with this condition in a better way and will be aware of any physical problems arising due to it.

