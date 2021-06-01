DNA Explainer: Know about DRDO guidelines on administering 2-DG drug on COVID-19 patients

The DRDO has released the guidelines on Tuesday for the use of an anti-COVID-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) which was approved for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan released the first batch of the medicine on May 17.

The oral drug cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 1 for emergency use, is an adjunct therapy to treat severe COVID-19 patients. It reduces dependence on supplemental oxygen.

It said the medicine can be given to COVID-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors. The 2-DG drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a lab of the DRDO.

The 2-DG COVID-19 drug is expected to be launched by mid-June. According to reports, the 2-DG anti-COVID-19 drug will be available for sale at a price of Rs 990 per sachet. However, the drug will be provided by government hospitals at a discounted price.

Ahead of its release, the DRDO listed a set of guidelines to follow while administering the drug to the COVID-19 patients under the care and prescription of doctors.

Directions for use of 2DG

The 2DG is approved for Emergency use as an adjunct therapy to the standard of care in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospital settings.

2DG should be prescribed as early as possible by doctors for moderate to severe COVID-19 patients for a maximum duration of up to 10 days.

Uncontrolled diabetes, severe cardiac problem, ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome), severe hepatic and renal impairment patients have not been studied yet with 2DG.

2DG should not be given to pregnant and lactating women and patients below 18 years.

The DRDO also said that patients and attendants are advised to request their hospital to contact Dr Reddy's lab for medicine supply.

Reports say that clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.