Price of DRDO's 2DG anti-COVID-19 drug fixed at Rs 990, government hospitals to get discount

The 2DG anti-COVID-19 drug by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been priced at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy's lab. As per ANI, the Central and state government hospitals would be provided with the medicine at a discounted price.

2DG (2 Deoxy-D-glucose) anti-COVID-19 drug has been developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based pharma company Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that 10,000 sachets of the anti-COVID-19 drug will be available in the market. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar last week said that the 2DG drug developed by DRDO could be a game-changer in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

The 2-DG drug developed by DRDO is a big breakthrough and could be a game-changer in the battle against the pandemic as it helps in faster recovery of the hospitalised patients and reduces oxygen dependence. A higher proportion of patients treated with 2DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID-19 patients.

The experiment

INMAS-DRDO scientists in April 2020, conducted lab experiments with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad.

They found that this molecule works effectively against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits viral growth.

Based on these results, the DCGI and CDSCO permitted Phase-II clinical trial of 2- DG in COVID-19 patients in May 2020.

The DRDO, along with DRL, Hyderabad, started the clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the drug in COVID-19 patients.

In Phase-II trials conducted during May-October 2020, the drug was found to be safe and showed significant improvement in their recovery.

Phase-II trial was conducted on 110 patients in six hospitals. Phase IIb (dose-ranging) clinical trial was conducted at 11 hospitals across India.