Who is Bhuvan Bam? Some lesser-known facts about hugely popular Youtuber

One of India's most popular YouTubers Bhuvan Bam lost both his parents to the deadly COVID-19 virus. Bhuvan took to Instagram and penned an emotional note and shared some photos to mourn his loss.

In the first photo, the viner can be seen embracing his parents in a hug. In the caption he wrote, "Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. (Nothing will remain the same without mom and dad. Everything has fallen apart in one month. Home, dreams, everything)

He further wrote, “Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (My mom is not with me, my dad is not with me. I will have learn to live again but don't want to).”

Here are some lesser-known facts about the hugely popular Youtuber Bhuvan Bam:

How was BB Ki Vines formed?

His YouTube channel 'BB Ki Vines' was formed without any prior planning. It was a sudden thing that happened when he was busy checking his new phone of Nexus.

What is the reason for his popularity?

When asked this question, he always says that originality is the key to success. Even when he was on the TEDx Talk at Delhi IIT, he emphasized that his own writing brings out the original stories every day.

The record he holds:

In 2017, he became the first Indian individual YouTuber to get over two million followers alone.

His collaborations:

Bhuvan Bam is so popular that he even collaborated with 'The Viral Fever' also. He even jammed in a live Facebook session with Vaibhav Bundhoo.

His all-time favourite:

The song 'Ban-Chod' (2015), which he released to protest against the random bans imposed by the government is his favourite.