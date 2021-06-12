'Everything has fallen apart': Comedian Bhuvan Bam pens emotional note after losing parents to COVID-19

Comedian and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam was struck with tragedy after losing both his parents to COVID-19- related complications. Bhuvan took to Instagram and penned an emotional note to mourn his loss.

Bhuvan shared a set of photos with his parents and brother. In the first photo, the viner can be seen embracing his parents in a hug. In the caption he wrote, "Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. (Nothing will remain the same without mom and dad. Everything has fallen apart in one month. Home, dreams, everything)

He further wrote, “Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (My mom is not with me, my dad is not with me. I will have learn to live again but don't want to).”

Also read Bhuvan Bam tests negative for COVID-19, shares hilarious picture with good news

“Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon,” Bhuvan concluded in his post.

Bhuvan’s fans and friends took to the comment section to express their condolences. Actor Rajkumar Rao commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I’m always there.”

Also read Bhuvan Bam to sing India's national anthem at NBA Games

Aysuhman Kurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “So so sorry Bhuvan maybe God give you all the strength,” while comedian Tanmay Bhat commented, “I love you Bhuvan. Hugs.” Famous YouTuber Carry Minati also took to the comments and wrote, “Always here for you bhaiya.

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame with his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ (Bhuvan Bam Ki Vines), in 2015.