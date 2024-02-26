Tollywood musician Anupam Roy to marry for the third time, will tie the knot with Bengali singer Prashmita Paul

Anupam Roy's second wife Piya Chakraborty had married actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay in November last year. Anupam is now going to tie the knot for the third time in his life.

Famous singer-songwriter, music director, lyricist, and playback singer Anupam Roy, who mainly works in Tollywood aka Bengali cinema, is soon going to marry for the third time. Roy's third wife is the playback singer Prashmita Paul, who also works in the Bengali film industry. The two will tie the knot on March 2 at a club in south Kolkata.

Speaking about their wedding, Anupam told OTTPlay, "It is going to be an intimate wedding with just families and close friends on March 2. It will be a registry wedding." Prashmita shared why they are not having a big fat Indian wedding as she added, "Neither of us wanted any loud affair. My friends and family members will be there. There will be relatives, who live outside Kolkata, will come over." When asked about his past life, Roy told the portal, "Nobody likes to delve into the past. No one does. We are starting a new life and that’s all. We know our near and dear ones will wish us well and that’s great."

Anupam has been married twice before. The details about his first marriage aren't much known as that happened before he entered the Bengali film industry. In 2015, he tied the knot for the second time with the mental health activist and social worker Piya Chakraborty. They called it quits after six years in 2021. Piya married the famous actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay, seen in multiple Hindi films such as Kahaani, Pari, and Bulbbul among others, in November 2023.

Anupam Roy made his memorable Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar's Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer emotional comedy drama Piku in 2015. The songs composed, written and sung by him including Bezubaan, Lamhe Guzar Gaye, Teri Meri Baatein, and Journey Song are still loved by the listeners.



