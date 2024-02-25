Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani look stunning in unseen photos from their 'dreamy' sangeet night; see viral pics

Rakul Preet Singh wore a heavily embroidered full-sleeved blouse and matching lehenga with a transparent pearl dupatta, while Jackky Bhagnani wore a blue velvet blazer with silver work on it and matching trousers on their sangeet night.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot with each other in a traditional ceremony at the luxurious hotel ITC Grand Goa on Wednesday, Februray 21. Their wedding was attended by multiple Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and others.

On Sunday, February 25, the couple dropped joyous photos from their sangeet night on their Instagram. The first photo shows Rakul sitting on the lap on her beau, flashing the victory sign. Next picture shows Rakul waving at everyone, with Jackky adorably holding her hand as they walk into their new life. The third photo shows the newlyweds looking stunning as they are seen posing together for the camera. Rakul and Jackky shared their individual photos as the fourth and the final picture in their carousel post.

Sharing the photos, Rakul wrote, "A dreamy night Thnkyouuuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night felt like a star shining bright." She wore a heavily embroidered full-sleeved blouse and matching lehenga with a transparent pearl dupatta. "Thank you, @shantanunikhil, for creating the most intricate, flawless silhouettes. We felt like stars on our special night", wrote Jackky. He wore a blue velvet blazer with silver work on it and matching trousers.

After their wedding, Jackky Bhagnani will gear up for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited big budget action film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, and is slated to release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's pan-India vigilante action film Indian 2, which is the sequel to his own 1996 film Indian. Apart from Kamal and Rakul, the sequel features an ensemble cast of S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha among others.



