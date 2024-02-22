Who is Shaitaan's Janki Bodiwala? Trained to be dentist, had superhit debut at 20, competed in Miss India but...

Here's everything you need to know about Janki Bodiwala, who makes her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika in Shaitaan. She has impressed the audiences with a glimpse of her powerful performance in the trailer.

The trailer of the supernatural horror thriller film Shaitaan was released on Thursday, February 22. The film stars three brilliant actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, but one actress whose performance in the trailer has left everyone shocked is Janki Bodiwala. Janki plays Ajay's daughter in the film, who has been hypnotised by Madhavan's mysterious character to such an extent that she harms herself and her family members. Here's everything you need to know about the young actress, who makes her Bollywood debut with Shaitaan.

Born on October 30, 1995, in Ahmedabad, Janki Bodiwala did her graduation in Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) from Goenka Research Institute of Dental Science, Gandhinagar. But, she wanted to become an actor and thus, made her debut in the 2015 Gujarati film Chhello Divas. The coming-of-age comedy film turned out to be a superhit.

Janki then went on to do leading roles in multiple Gujarati films including Tamburo, Chhutti Jashe Chhakka, Tari Maate Once More, Bau Na Vichar, and Nadi Dosh among others in the next seven years. She even participated in the beauty pageant Miss India in 2019 and reached among the top three finalists from Gujarat.

In 2023, the actress stunned the audiences with her stunning act in the Gujarati superatural horror thriller Vash. Janki is going to reprise her role in Shaitaan, which is the official remake of Vash. The upcoming Hindi film, slated to release in cinemas on March 8, is directed by Vikas Bahl.

At the trailer launch on Thursday, Ajay Devgn said that Janki has "outperformed" everyone in the film. Talking about his co-stars, Devgn said, "They are all fantastic actors, and everyone knows that. She (Janki) has outperformed everybody. This young talent is simply fabulous."



READ | Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...