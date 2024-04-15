This film has earned Rs 1000 crore before release, beaten Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2 already; not Kalki 2898 AD, Singham 3

Twitter
This film has earned Rs 1000 crore in its theatrical rights as per reports, surpassing the box office earnings of hits like Animal and Pathaan even before release

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

A poster of Pushpa 2 The Rule
Not long ago, the Rs 100-crore club was considered the benchmark for a film’s success. A net domestic haul of Rs 100 crore was an aspirational figure for even bigger films. But now, with higher ticket prices and inflated production costs, that alone does not cut it. Many – including Salman Khan – have advocated that the true measure of big films’ success should be entry into the 1000-crore club. And this one film has managed that, without even releasing.

What is the 1000-crore club?

Unlike the 100-crore club which takes into account the domestic net box office collection, 1000-crore is determined a film’s gross worldwide collection, which is often much higher, sometimes even twice of the domestic net. This means that while Dangal has a domestic net of Rs 387 crore, its worldwide gross of Rs 2000 crore gets it in the club. The same goes for Pathaan and Jawan, both of which earned around Rs 500-600 crore in India, but over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Sometimes, trade experts argue that films raking in this amount in pre-release business alone should be considered as well. The fact that hasn’t happened yet means this point hasn’t been up for debate yet. But that is changing now.

The film that has earned Rs 1000 crore before release

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the most anticipated Indian film of 2024, topping most such lists published by various portals over the last few months. The film, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, has been mounted on a massive Rs 500-crore budget. As per reports, the film has sought pre-release distribution rights of Rs 200 crore in Andhra and Telangana alone. Since Pushpa 1 was a blockbuster in north, the distribution rights in the Hindi belt are expected to be substantially higher. An India Today report from 2023 states that trade sources are saying that the film’s pre-release business has already crossed Rs 1000 crore. There are still four full months to go for the film’s release. The total pre-release business of Pushpa, if correctly reported, is more than the worldwide net collections of blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal.

All about Pushpa 2 The Rule

Pushp 2 has constantly beaten big pan-India films like Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva, as well as Bollywood biggies such as Singham Again, in the list of most awaited Indian films of 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film sees Allu Arjun reprise his role as the iconic smuggler Pushpa Raj. Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna return too. The film will be releasing in theatres on August 15, Independence Day.

