Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress seeks to retain momentum, BJP a better show, BRS reversal of electoral fortunes

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun returns in fierce, intriguing, promo; fans demand face-off with Fahadh Faasil

Delhi Excise Policy Case: BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail

India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Meet businessman set to launch mini 'IPL' in MP, belongs to royal family, lives in Rs 4000 crore house, his father is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress seeks to retain momentum, BJP a better show, BRS reversal of electoral fortunes

India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

Black Hole wallpapers for desktop, phone by NASA

8 healthy pre workout drinks

10 poorest states of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun returns in fierce, intriguing, promo; fans demand face-off with Fahadh Faasil

India's highest paid actor charges Rs 280 crore per film; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

Akshay Kumar's worst film was box office disaster, director never had another theatrical release; has 0% rating on...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun returns in fierce, intriguing, promo; fans demand face-off with Fahadh Faasil

The teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rise, Allu Arjun's return as sandal smuggler Pushpa, was released on the actor's birthday

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

article-main
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 teaser
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser of Allu Arjun-starrer action film Pushpa 2: The Rule, was unveiled on Monday, the actor’s birthday. The film, directed by Sukumar, is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, and has been heavily anticipated since the release and eventual success of the first one. The first look and poster of the film, released earlier, had generated immense buzz, leading to Pushpa 2 being dubbed the most hotly-anticipated Indian film of the year.

The teaser opens with an aerial visual of the folk festival Ganga Jathara. We are then introduced to Pushpa, the way he was shown in the first look poster with colour on his face, and dressed in traditional colours. The hero flexes and beats up goons as the familiar theme tune from Pushpa plays. While the teaser hardly gives anything away about the film, it has fans' interest piqued. Most fans praised Arjun's screen presence and the background score. A few, however, wondered when they would get to see Pushpa's much-awaited clash with Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil).

Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, was a pan-India hit, grossing Rs 361 crore worldwide and becoming the biggest hit in Allu Arjun’s career. Given that the sequel has been made on a bigger scale and it follow’s part one’s success, trade pundits are hoping that it will be a bigger success.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films made to date. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Fahadh, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, all of whom are reprising their roles from part one. The film also brings in new actors like Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. It is set to be released in theatres on August 15, coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire with over Rs 75000 crore net worth, her husband is...

Meet Pakistan's first billionaire, is called 'Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan', his business is...

Etawah Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement