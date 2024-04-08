Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun returns in fierce, intriguing, promo; fans demand face-off with Fahadh Faasil

The teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rise, Allu Arjun's return as sandal smuggler Pushpa, was released on the actor's birthday

The teaser of Allu Arjun-starrer action film Pushpa 2: The Rule, was unveiled on Monday, the actor’s birthday. The film, directed by Sukumar, is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, and has been heavily anticipated since the release and eventual success of the first one. The first look and poster of the film, released earlier, had generated immense buzz, leading to Pushpa 2 being dubbed the most hotly-anticipated Indian film of the year.

The teaser opens with an aerial visual of the folk festival Ganga Jathara. We are then introduced to Pushpa, the way he was shown in the first look poster with colour on his face, and dressed in traditional colours. The hero flexes and beats up goons as the familiar theme tune from Pushpa plays. While the teaser hardly gives anything away about the film, it has fans' interest piqued. Most fans praised Arjun's screen presence and the background score. A few, however, wondered when they would get to see Pushpa's much-awaited clash with Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil).

Pushpa: The Rise, released in December 2021, was a pan-India hit, grossing Rs 361 crore worldwide and becoming the biggest hit in Allu Arjun’s career. Given that the sequel has been made on a bigger scale and it follow’s part one’s success, trade pundits are hoping that it will be a bigger success.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films made to date. Apart from Allu Arjun, the film also stars Fahadh, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, all of whom are reprising their roles from part one. The film also brings in new actors like Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. It is set to be released in theatres on August 15, coinciding with India’s Independence Day.

