Entertainment

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Headlined by Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the Girish AD directorial and Fahadh Faasil production Premalu is made in just Rs 3 crore and earned Rs 136 crore worldwide. Premalu 2 will release in cinemas in 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 10:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

A still from Premalu
The Malayalam film industry has seen three huge blockbusters within the first three months of 2024 - Manjummel Boys, Premalu, and The Goat Life aka Aadujeevitham. With worldwide gross collections of over Rs 230 crore, Rs 144 crore, and Rs 136 crore, Manjummel Boys, The Goat Life, and Premalu occupy the first, third, and fifth spot in the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. And now, Premalu is all set to return for its sequel in 2025.

Headlined by the young actors Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, the romantic comedy was made in just Rs 3 crore and earned over 45 times its budget. Directed by Girish AD, the film collected Rs 75 crore net in India and Rs 136 crore gross globally. Premalu is bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under their production banner Bhavana Studios. 

On April 19, the production house announced that the film's cast and director will return for its sequel next year. Taking to its social media handles, Bhavana Studios shared the poster of Premalu 2 and wrote, "The Biggest RomCom blockbuster ever in Malayalam Cinema will be back in 2025 ! Let's Premalu2".

Apart fron Naslen and Mamitha, the film also stars Sangeeth Prathap, Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Akhila Bhargavan, Althaf Salim and Mathew Thomas. It is Girish AD's third directorial after he has previously helmed critically and commercially-acclaimed films Thanneer Mathan Dinangal (2019) and Super Sharanya (2022).

After its success in the Malayalam version, Premalu was also released in the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions on March 8 and March 15, respectively. The film is streaming in the original Malayalam language and the dubbed Hindi and Tamil languages on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar since April 12.

