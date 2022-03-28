Suriya 41: Suriya reunites with director Bala after 18 years, starts shooting for his next

After the tremendous success of the social drama 'Jai Bhim' last year, actor Suriya announced that he has begun shooting for his upcoming film, with the working title #Suriya41, on Monday, March 28. For his upcoming project, Suriya is reuniting with acclaimed director Bala after 18 years since their last collaboration 'Pithimagan'.

Taking to his social media handles, Suriya shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Been waiting for #directorbala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #suriya41". The first photo was an announcement poster showing the actor and the filmmaker's faces and in the next picture, the duo can be seen smiling towards each other.

Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41 pic.twitter.com/TKwznuTu9c — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 28, 2022



Meanwhile, the production house 2D Entertainment, which is owned by the actor and his wife Jyotika, also took to the official social media handles and revealed that the film's music will be composed by G. V Prakash Kumar, who had collaborated with Suriya for the 2020 hit film 'Soorarai Pottru'. The company also shared that the acclaimed cinematographer Balasubramaniem Kathiresan will be working as the DOP on the film. Suriya 41's title and the remaining cast haven't been revealed yet.

Coming to 'Pithamagan', the 2003 release was an action-drama film that also starred superstar 'Chiyaan' Vikram in it. Sangeetha and Laila were two actresses in the film. Vikram had won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his towering leading act. The film also won six Filmfare Awards (South) including one for Surya as Best Supporting Actor. It was also honoured with Best Film, Best Director for Bala, Best Actor for Vikram, Best Actress for Laila, and Best Supporting Actress for Sangeetha.



In 2021, Suriya's highly acclaimed legal drama 'Jai Bhim' had made India proud as one of its scenes was featured on the Oscars YouTube channel under the section 'Scene At The Academy'.