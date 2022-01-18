Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' makes India proud, gets featured on Oscars YouTube channel

Suriya's highly acclaimed legal drama 'Jai Bhim' has made India proud as one of its scenes has been featured on the Oscars YouTube channel under the section 'Scene At The Academy'.

The courtroom drama is inspired by a real-life incident from the 1990s in Tamil Nadu when an innocent tribal person was falsely accused of theft, tortured in custody, and eventually lost his life. Suriya essays the character of an advocate Chandru in the film, based on Justice K. Chandru who fought for the deceased man's wife in real life.

The official description of the YouTube video reads as, "Jai Bhim weaves in real case studies helmed by Activist-Lawyer Chandru, who brought justice to indigenous tribes in Tamilnadu through his relentless efforts. Writer-director TJ Gnanavel reveals how the story narrative was formed and executed."

'Jai Bhim' is produced by Suriya and his wife under their banner 2D Entertainment. The production company shared the news on its Twitter account and called the achievement as "An honour of the highest order!", along with sharing the video.

The film's director TJ Gnanavel also features in the video talking about the crucial opening scene of the film. The comments section under the YouTube video was filled with praises for the movie as one user wrote, "No award in this world can justify the greatness of this film. This film itself gives audience a biggest reward, forcing them to think about humanity and injustice around which imo is priceless and much needed in today's world" and another commented, "Not at all surprised, this movie totally deserves a recognition. Proud moment for all Indians. Jai Bhim! Jai Hind!".

'Jai Bhim' was released on an OTT giant in November 2021. Along with Suriya, it also stars Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles.