'Something special coming soon': Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela shares glimpses of maternity ward

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela will soon start a new chapter in their life-parenthood, and the latter shared glimpses of her maternity ward. Upasana shared a video of her maternity ward from Hyderabad, Jubilee Hills' Apollo Hospital and wrote, "Something very special coming soon.”

The video was originally shared by creative director, Pavitra Rajaram, and Upasana reshared her video on her Instagram. Reportedly Pavitra has designed the maternity ward, and thus she shared a virtual tour of the ward on social media. In one of the photos, a man is setting a huge rug mat on the floor, and she captioned the moment, "Design is the detail." Upasana shared another photo from the ward, and captioned it "Almost there."

A few days earlier, it was reported that Upasana and Ram will move back to their parents after the birth of their baby. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Upasana shared why she and Charan decided to wait for ten years to welcome their child into this world. She said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves. It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family, or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well." On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen with Shankar's Game Changer with Kiara Advani.