RRR star NTR Jr reacts to being trolled for 'fake accent' at Golden Globes, says 'we are divided by...'

RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are riding high on success after they won a Golden Globe for Original Song Naatu Nattu at the awards ceremony in California. The film directed by SS Rajamouli also won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film after bringing the Golden Globe to India.

However, Ram Charan and JR NTR later got trolled for their ‘fake accent’ while speaking to the media at the Golden Globes. The videos went viral on social media. Now, JR NTR indirectly talked about the trolls in his recent interview. Just ahead of the Globes ceremony, the tickets for Ram Charan-JR NTR starrer were sold out within 98 seconds at Los Angeles’ iconic theatre IMAX.

While speaking about the same and talking to LA Times, Jr NTR said, “This was faster than cooking Maggi. That’s the fastest food you can actually cook back in India!“I always felt this man was not destined to make only films in Telugu or in India. He is one of those rare phenomenons who can travel the globe with his films. With each film, he’s only gotten better. I feel that ‘RRR’ was his plan of taking the West. What makes us very proud is that a small industry from South India, Tollywood, and one movie called ‘RRR’ could open the gates to global cinema and bring us here.”

Later, he indirectly talked about the trolling and criticism about his ‘fake accent’. He said, “We are just divided by time zones and a little bit of an accent. Other than that, what an actor goes through in the West is exactly the same process as in the East.”

Meanwhile, the producer of the period action drama film RRR, DVV Danayya on Wednesday expressed gratitude after his film won the Golden Globe Award for the song Naatu Naatu. Speaking to ANI, Danayya said, "I am very proud to be the producer of the movie RRR. Thanks to SS Rajamouli for the movie. The whole unit worked very hard. More than 30 days of rehearsals were held. The song was shot in Ukraine. Thanks to PM Modi, AP CM Jagan, and Former CM Chandrababu Naidu for the tweets."

