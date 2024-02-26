Twitter
Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond teaser: Jimmy Shergill promises to avenge Pulwama attack; Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana co-star

Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

'She would complain..': Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani on bonding with would-be wife Radhika Merchant over...

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond teaser: Jimmy Shergill promises to avenge Pulwama attack; Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana co-star

Mukesh Ambani likely to spend Rs 5000 crore on this business idea

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond teaser: Jimmy Shergill promises to avenge Pulwama attack; Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana co-star

The upcoming JioCinema war room drama Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond explores the intricacies of the Balakot operation, delving into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the trajectory of events.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 09:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Teaser/JioCinema YouTube
On the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes on Monday, February 26, JioCinema launched the teaser of its upcoming show Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond. The war room drama showcases how India strategised the Balakot airstrikes as an answer to the Pulwama attack that happened on February 14, 2019, and the ensuing mission to bring back Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan.

The teaser shows Jimmy Shergill's character promising to avenge the Pulwama attack as he says, "Is baar itna gehra maarenge ki chot bhi lagegi aur nishaan bhi dikhega (This time we will hit so deep that it will hurt and the marks will also be visible)." The teaser also showcases a glimpse of other stars including Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Akanksha Singh, Satyajeet Dubey, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Prasanna Venkatesan.

Talking about the upcoming web series, Jimmy Shergill said in a statement, "5 years ago on 14th February, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn’t stop beaming with pride when for the first we watched our country fight back! The Balakot airstrike, was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces. India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation’s heart forever - India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the jawans as I relived a defining moment in our country’s history."

Lara Dutta added, "Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country firsthand. The martyrs of Pulwama made the ultimate sacrifice 5 years ago, however the Balakot air strike, filled us with national pride. On the anniversary of this historic defense operation, this sneak peek aims to honour every soldier, with or without of uniform, who reshaped our nation's defence narrative."

Directed by Santosh Singh, Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond will soon start streaming on JioCinema.

READ | Anupam Kher talks about farmers' protest: 'Everybody has a right to freedom of expression but...'

