Twitter
Headlines

Meet engineer who left job to crack UPSC, failed 5 times, worked as data entry operator to pay fees then...

Anupam Kher talks about farmers' protest: 'Everybody has a right to freedom of expression but...'

PM Modi to inaugurate Sikkim's first railway station today, know all about it

Meet man who once sold purses, went on to build Rs 444 crore company, he is from...

Noida borders likely to witness massive traffic jam as farmers to protest with tractor march today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Verified: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on April 19? Know truth behind viral message

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance signs massive Rs 198000000000 deal, to now own Indian Cricket Team’s…

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Lifespans of Mughal kings

Indian bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

Indian sweets with GI tags

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to video of Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan singing Lutt Putt Gaya: 'Getting my kids to...'

Not Hrithik Roshan, but this superstar was Farhan Akhtar's first choice for Lakshya, he rejected film for...

Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she didn't take 'ownership' of Animal's success: 'I was and am unable to...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anupam Kher talks about farmers' protest: 'Everybody has a right to freedom of expression but...'

Referring to the 2021 farmers' protest, Anupam Kher said, "That visuals will always haunt me when protestors reached Red Fort and they took out my country’s flag and put some other flag."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 06:07 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Anupam Kher/File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anupam Kher says that while he has participated in protests in an individual capacity, he believes artistes shouldn’t act as activists. The negative impact of demonstrations and rallies is the subject of his next film Kaagaz 2. Directed by VK Prakash, the movie highlights hardships of an ordinary individuals due to protests and rallies.

“Actors and entertainers are not supposed to be crusaders. In an individual capacity, I’ve raised my voice about whatever has bothered me and faced the consequences. I became unpopular with so many people but it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I’ve to sleep peacefully with my thoughts," Kher told PTI in an interview.

The actor, who took part in the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, said the ideal way to resolve issues is through "negotiations". "We are an independent country, thanks to the ‘aandolan’ that (Mahatma) Gandhi ji did. We are an outcome of Quit India movement, non-cooperation movement, but the people of India were together, it was not something that is just helping you (few people) and not others."

Anupam Kher, speaking about the ongoing farmers protests, said that while everyone has the right to protest, it should not affect the life of ordinary people. "Everybody has a right to freedom to move around, freedom of expression, but not at the inconvenience of other people. This is the current scenario in our country, the protest, just because it is called farmers protest, I don’t think farmers all over the country feel like that, farmers are givers. We are made to feel defensive by being told that we are talking about annadaata’...I feel those who pay taxes are also contributing towards the growth of the country. I feel it is not okay to make common people’s lives miserable," the actor added.

Referring to the 2021 farmers protest, Kher expressed his discontentment over the chain of events that unfolded after protesting farmers stormed Delhi’s historic Red Fort. "That visuals will always haunt me when protestors reached Red Fort and they took out my country’s flag and put some other flag, I’ll not sympathise with such people, even if it is at the cost of being unpopular with some people," the actor said.

Anupam Kher, 62, is thrilled about Kaagaz 2, which follows actor Satish Kaushik’s quest for justice after the tragic death of his daughter, and how he seeks ban on rallies and protests. In the movie, Kher plays the role of a lawyer, who helps Kaushik. "It is a very topical film, it is a very complex film, it has that Rashomon impact, that everyone has their own point of view,” he said.

The veteran actor claims Kaagaz 2 was the "passion" project of Kaushik, who passed away last year in March at the age of 66 following a heart attack. Satish Kaushik directed the 2021 critically-acclaimed movie, Kaagaz, which was headlined by Pankaj Tripathi.

Kher revealed that he and Kaushik were to collaborate on two more films and he is trying to fulfil the late actor’s wish by bringing out those stories. "There was one film that he was making with me and Darshan (Kumar), it was called Drinking Partners. Rumi Jaffery had written it and after Satish heard the story, he wanted to make it, even though Rumi was keen himself to make it. So, now I’ll request him (Rumi) to do that. There was a play called Uss Paar Ka Nazara based on a play called View from the Bridge, he wanted to make that with me,” Kher said, adding, Kaushik was at the creative prime and was full of ideas.

Kaagaz 2, which will be released in theatres on March 1, is produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Anupam Kher offered his directorial debut to the three Khans, movie became biggest flop, he never made another film

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today: Know all about India's longest cable-stayed bridge

Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

Man gets 'fake' iPhone 15 from Amazon, company responds

Nyay Yatra in UP: Priyanka Gandhi to join Rahul in Moradabad today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE