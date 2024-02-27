Punjabi musician Bunty Bains, close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant

Gunmen reportedly shot at Punjabi musician Bunty Bains in Mohali on Tuesday. As per reports, multiple gunmen fired shots at a roadside restaurant in Punjab’s Mohali on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Bains had posted pictures of himself dining there. Bains was a close aide of the late Sidhu Moose Wala and had been instrumental in shaping the late rapper-singer’s career.

Visuals from the restaurant in Mohali’s sector 79 show broken glass and a bullet embedded in the wooden frame of the window pane. As per reports, when the shooting occurred, Bains had already left the restaurant.

According to an India Today report, Bunty Bains filed a police complaint after the incident. He managed to escape unhurt. The musician also told the portal that he had been getting threatening calls asking for Rs 1 crore in extortion money, which he had refused to pay. The threat was allegedly made in the name of Lucky Patial, a notorious gangster believed to be operating from Canada. Patial is interestingly known for his links with Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster who allegedly masterminded the killing of Bains’ friend Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. Police is currently investigating the shooting.

Bunty Bains is a musician in his own right but is better known as a producer and talent manager. He is credited to shaping the careers of several successful Punjai musicians, including Sidhu Moose Wala. His company used to handle Moose Wala’s business affairs till his death in 2022. Sidhu was shot dead in May 2022. Gangster Goldy Brar, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility.