Twitter
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major blow to INDIA alliance, 2 Congress and 1 RJD MLA's join BJP

Nilesh Kulkarni's Playbook for Enterprise Architecture Success

Vivek Oberoi reveals this superstar helped him get work when he was 'boycotted' from Bollywood: 'He gave...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

Punjabi musician Bunty Bains, close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In a major blow to INDIA alliance, 2 Congress and 1 RJD MLA's join BJP

Nilesh Kulkarni's Playbook for Enterprise Architecture Success

Vivek Oberoi reveals this superstar helped him get work when he was 'boycotted' from Bollywood: 'He gave...'

10 bowlers with most wickets in WTC (2023-25)

Black superfoods that are super healthy

Low-fat, high-protein foods for strength and muscle growth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Massive Ranji Controversy: Hanuma Vihari's Shocking Statement, Said He Will Never Play For Andhra

Exclusive: Darshan Kumaar, Smriti Kalra & Writer Ankur Suman Share Inside Deets From Kagaaz2 Set

'Jab Tak Main Zinda Hoon…' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows To Eradicate Child Marriage

Vivek Oberoi reveals this superstar helped him get work when he was 'boycotted' from Bollywood: 'He gave...'

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Punjabi musician Bunty Bains, close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Punjabi musician Bunty Bains, close friend of Sidhu Moose Wala, shot at by gunmen at Mohali restaurant

Gunmen reportedly shot at Punjabi musician Bunty Bains, a one-time aide of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gunmen reportedly shot at Punjabi musician Bunty Bains in Mohali on Tuesday. As per reports, multiple gunmen fired shots at a roadside restaurant in Punjab’s Mohali on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Bains had posted pictures of himself dining there. Bains was a close aide of the late Sidhu Moose Wala and had been instrumental in shaping the late rapper-singer’s career.

Visuals from the restaurant in Mohali’s sector 79 show broken glass and a bullet embedded in the wooden frame of the window pane. As per reports, when the shooting occurred, Bains had already left the restaurant.

According to an India Today report, Bunty Bains filed a police complaint after the incident. He managed to escape unhurt. The musician also told the portal that he had been getting threatening calls asking for Rs 1 crore in extortion money, which he had refused to pay. The threat was allegedly made in the name of Lucky Patial, a notorious gangster believed to be operating from Canada. Patial is interestingly known for his links with Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster who allegedly masterminded the killing of Bains’ friend Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022. Police is currently investigating the shooting.

Bunty Bains is a musician in his own right but is better known as a producer and talent manager. He is credited to shaping the careers of several successful Punjai musicians, including Sidhu Moose Wala. His company used to handle Moose Wala’s business affairs till his death in 2022. Sidhu was shot dead in May 2022. Gangster Goldy Brar, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's impressive bicycle packing skills stuns internet, watch

Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali's Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra-starrer to release on this date

Why Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani chose Jamnagar as venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding functions?

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt during CS studies, her AIR was...

Meet star kid, related to two superstars but gave only flops in her career, left India, married millionaire, now she...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE