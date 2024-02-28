Twitter
Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian Sherry Nanha for 'honeymoon' joke on live TV show, video goes viral

Jharkhand: Train runs over passengers at railway station in Jamtara, 2 dead

This superstar came to Bombay with Rs 30, worked as clerk for Rs 65 per month, became 'Bollywood's first style icon'

Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 74600 crore net worth, received honorary Knighthood from King Charles III for...

RCB vs DC WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian Sherry Nanha for 'honeymoon' joke on live TV show, video goes viral

RCB vs DC WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani reveals how his bride-to-be Radhika Merchant reacted during his health issues

8 actors who started with small roles before gaining stardom

Benefits of eating pulses everyday

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lively photos from haldi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian Sherry Nanha for 'honeymoon' joke on live TV show, video goes viral

This superstar came to Bombay with Rs 30, worked as clerk for Rs 65 per month, became 'Bollywood's first style icon'

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian Sherry Nanha for 'honeymoon' joke on live TV show, video goes viral

Shazia Manzoor took offense to a joke made by the comedian Sherry Nanha, slapped him multiple times, and walked off the sets of the talk show Public Demand. Read on to know why she returned back to the sets.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 09:49 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Famous Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor appeared on the famous celebrity talk show Public Demand this week on the Pakistani news channel Public News. Things took a heated turn when she took offense to a joke made by the comedian Sherry Nanha and slapped him multiple times continuously.

Sherry, who frequently appears on the show, asked Shazia, "After we get married, Shazia, I will immediately take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon. Could you let me know which class you want to attend?". Shazia got furious and smacked him on his head. She then continuosly slapped him saying, "Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up, but this time, I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies? you are saying 'honeymoon'. This is how you talk to women?".

The show's host  Mohsin Abbas Haider tried to diffuse the situation as he asked Sherry to stick to the script and not make such jokes. But the singer walked off from the sets, promising to never return to the show. The video of this whole incident went viral on social media instantly. Many netizens wondered if the stunt was scripted with comments such as, "Scripted hoga (Must be scripted)" and "Scripted hai kya? (Is this scripted)".

Well, the guesses were correct as the whole stunt was planned and scripted by the show's team, as confirmed in the entire video of the episode shared on Public News YouTube channel. After the stunt was revealed as a prank to the audiences, Shazia came back to the show and said to the camera, "Isko bolte hain prank (This is called prank)." Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui, who famously participated in Comedy Circus on Indian TV, was seen throughout the video as he is also one of the regular comedians in Public Demand.

