NBK108 officially titled Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s intense first look poster leaves fans excited

Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK108 officially titled Bhagavanth Kesari

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a south star who recently entertained fans with his film Veera Simha Reddy is back with another mass-action entertainer. The actor’s film which was tentatively titled NBK108 has finally got its title and the first look poster has left fans awestruck and excited for the movie.

On Thursday, film writer and director Anil Ravipudi took to his Twitter and shared the first-look poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna as and in Bhagavanth Kesari. The director wrote, “extremely proud to present our Hero, the one and only Nandamuri Balakrishna garu in and as Bhagavanth Kesari. #NBKLikeNeverBefore.”

In the poster, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen in an intense avatar with text was written which says ‘I don’t care’. In the poster, he can be seen wearing a brown shirt with black trousers. The poster is released just 2 days before the actor’s birthday.

The first-look poster of the movie has left fans excited and created hype for the movie. One of the comments read, “Nice title sir, it’s like never before.” Another wrote, “eagerly waiting for teaser.” Another fan commented, “Title and poster both superb.” Another wrote, “super mass poster.”

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavanth Kesari was tentatively titled NBK108. The movie stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Sreeleela will be seen in a crucial role. Other than this, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal will be seen making his Tollywood debut with the film. The movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. Music is directed by S. Thaman, and the film is edited by Tammi Raju. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Dussehra.

