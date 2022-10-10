Search icon
MS Dhoni turns producer for Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films, to launch production company: Report

Films will be made in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil under MS Dhoni's production company, Dhoni Entertainment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Credit: MS Dhoni/Instagram

MS Dhoni, who needs no introduction, is all set to launch his film production company named Dhoni Entertainment. As per the media report, the former Indian cricketer has huge fan following Tamil Nadu and is now entering the entertainment industry by turning a Tamil film producer.

As per the media reports, films will be made in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil under his production house. However, there is no confirmation about the same. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is looking forward to returning to the home of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Chepauk Stadium in the IPL 2023 season. Dhoni had earlier confirmed in IPL 2022 that he will indeed return in CSK colours for the next edition as well. 

Recently, 'Thala' Dhoni paid a surprise visit to Chennai as he was spotted at the airport, and CSK took to its Twitter handle to share a video of their skipper. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman is currently busy shooting commercials ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. 

Dhoni had earlier shot a commercial with Sachin Tendulkar as the pair were spotted playing tennis together and their pictures that gone viral as well. 

READ| Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan chill out in pool ahead of 2nd ODI in Ranchi

Furthermore, Dhoni was also part of another commercial with his former teammate Yuvraj Singh as well. The Ranchi-born player had arrived in Chennai to attend an event in the city and he promised the loyal fanbase that the team will be back to Chepauk very soon. 

"We'll come back to Chepauk next year - Anbuden Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove," wrote the franchise on Twitter while sharing a picture of their captain from the event. Indeed IPL 2023 will be played in its old home-and-away format after the last couple of seasons have to be hosted in a closed environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

