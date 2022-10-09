Search icon
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan chill out in pool ahead of 2nd ODI in Ranchi

Team India trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan enjoyed their time in the pool ahead of the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 09, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

Ahead of Team India's second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shikhar Dhawan decided to hop into the pool and give their fans some major weekend vibes. The Indian batsmen also flaunted their abs, while it was evident that Shikhar, Ishan and Shubman had a gala time together. 

All images courtesy: Shubman Gill Instagram

1. Shubman Gill shares pool pics on Instagram

Shubman Gill shares pool pics on Instagram
1/5

Shubman Gill on October 7, Friday, shared the three pictures with his followers on Instagram and Twitter, wherein he was seen chilling it out in the pool alongside Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan. 

 

2. Shubman Gill shows off his abs

Shubman Gill shows off his abs
2/5

The trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan were showing their ripped physique as they wore just shorts into the pool, and Gill's six-pack abs surely caught the eyes of fans!



3. Major fitness goals!

Major fitness goals!
3/5

In the third picture shared by Gill, which was possibly clicked by Team India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, the duo of Kishan and Gill were seen flaunting their ripped shoulders and back as well. 



4. Camaraderie of Dhawan, Gill and Kishan

Camaraderie of Dhawan, Gill and Kishan
4/5

This isn't the first occasion when the trio of Gill, Kishan and Dhawan were hanging out together, infact they share a good bond and regularly share pics and hilarious reels on Instagram together. 

(Pic courtesy: BCCI Twitter)



5. Team India will look to bounce back in 2nd ODI

Team India will look to bounce back in 2nd ODI
5/5

After suffering a 9-run defeat in the previous match, the Men in Blue will be hoping for a better show in the second ODI in Ranchi, and they need to win both the remaining ODIs to get themselves back in the series. 

(Pic courtesy: BCCI Twitter)



