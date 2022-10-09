Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan chill out in pool ahead of 2nd ODI in Ranchi

Team India trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan enjoyed their time in the pool ahead of the second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi

Ahead of Team India's second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Shikhar Dhawan decided to hop into the pool and give their fans some major weekend vibes. The Indian batsmen also flaunted their abs, while it was evident that Shikhar, Ishan and Shubman had a gala time together.

All images courtesy: Shubman Gill Instagram