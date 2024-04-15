Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

Election Commission seizes Rs 4,650 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore hit, started as extra; not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia, Priyanka, Rashmika

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

8 'Healthy' foods that are not nutritious

7 most walkable cities in the world

8 ways to prevent Parkinson's disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore hit, started as extra; not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia, Priyanka, Rashmika

Salman Khan shares first post after firing incident at his house, says 'ready for...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore hit, started as extra; not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia, Priyanka, Rashmika

This actress was the first from India to give a Rs 1000-crore film, not Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, or Priyanka Chopra

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

article-main
India's first actress to give Rs 1000-crore film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 1000-crore club is the new 100-crore club in Indian cinema. Up till a few years ago, a net domestic collection of Rs 100 crore was considered good enough for a film to be successful. But as the production budgets of films have routinely gone beyond the Rs 200-crore mark, a collection of Rs 100 crore just doesn’t cut it. Now, the aim is to go past Rs 1000 crores, in worldwide gross collection at least, if not net. And it all began just seven years ago, and that film was fronted by an unlikely female star.

The first Indian actress to give Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

It was in June 2017 that an Indian film first crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in worldwide earnings. The film was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, the second part of the Baahubali saga. The film eventually grossed ove Rs 1700 crore worldwide and even crossed Rs 1000 crore in domestic net earnings, something no other Indian film has been able to do so far. While it boasted of an ensemble cast with several lead stars, the film was led by Ramya Krishnan, whose portrayal of Queen Sivagami impressed fans and critics alike.

Ramya Krishnan in Baahubali The Beginning

Ramya Krishnan’s film journey

Born in 1970 in Madras, Ramya began her film career at the age of 13 with the Malayalam film Neram Pularumbol, which had a delayed release in 1986. Prior to this, her first release was the Tamil film Vellai Manasu She did several supporting roles and an even an uncredited role as an extra in Kamal Haasan’s Per Sollum Pillai. In 1989, she finally had her breakthrough with the Telugu hit Sutradharulu, which was followed by a series of hits in the 90s, establishing her as the top heroine in the industry. Ramya made her Bollywood debut with Yash Chopra’s Parampara in 1993, and appeared in films like Chaahat, Banarasi Babu, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She starred in Tamil hits like Padayappa in the 2000s, before moving to more versatile roles as she entered her 40s around 2010. After her success with the Baahubali films (2015-17), she made her OTT debut with MX Player’s Queen in 2019.

Other Indian actresses in the 1000-crore club

Apart from Ramya, two other actresses entered the club through Baahubali 2 – Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia. Since Baahubali 2, five other Indian films have crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark in global earnings, starting with Dangal, which had Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra as the female leads, alongside Aamir Khan. Other actresses who have had their films enter the Rs 1000-crore club are Srinidhi Shetty (KGF Chapter 2), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan and Jawan), and Nayanthara (Jawan). Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran both had cameos in RRR (which grossed Rs 1300 crore)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Chirag Antil? 24-year-old Indian-origin student murdered in Canada

Meet Mukesh Ambani's close aide, who runs Rs 200000 crore company, his salary is…

Mandla Constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Meet actor whose father was a superstar, made super flop debut with Sridevi, then quit acting, he is now...

Salman Khan's friend says actor was present in house when gunmen fired, shares what Salim Khan said: 'Iska jawaab..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement