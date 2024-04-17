Meet first Indian actor to give Rs 1000 crore hit; it's not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, NTR, Yash

The 100-crore club is passé. The new target for Indian superstars – when it comes to box office earnings – is Rs 1000 crore. Salman Khan said a few years ago that the biggest stars of the country now aim to have their films cross Rs 1000 crore in worldwide gross. But in reality, very few Indian films have managed that. The first of them was fronted by a pan-India star who saw his fame and stardom grow by leaps and bounds after that.

The first Indian actor to give Rs 1000-crore hit

The first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore in worldwide gross was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which breached the mark in June 2017. A few months later, the film crossed the mark in its net domestic collections as well, something no other Indian film has managed since. The film had an ensemble cast but the titular character (or rather two characters) was played by Telugu star Prabhas, who became a pan-India superstar after the film’s success.

Prabhas in Baahubali

Other Indian actors in the 1000-crore club

The 1000-crore club refers to a collection of Indian films that have grossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide. After Baahubali, the next Indian film to enter the club was Dangal, led by Aamir Khan. The sports drama is also the only Indian film ever to earn over Rs 2000 crore. In 2022, two south films joined the club – RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR; and KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash. The year 2023 saw one actor giving two 1000-crore films for the first time and Shah Rukh Khan made his entry in the club with Pathaan, and then followed it up with Jawan. Other actors have come close but not quite hit the mark, most notably Ranbir Kapoor (with Animal), Rajinikanth (with 2.0), and Salman Khan (with Bajrangi Bhaijaan).

