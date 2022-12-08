Search icon
KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away at 70

If reports are to be believed, Krishna passed away due to an age-related illness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Krishna G Rao

Veteran Kannada artist Krishna G Rao, who was seen in Yash's KGF series passed away in Bangalore. The actor passed away on Wednesday, December 7, and he was 70-years-old. 

Krishna gained nationwide fame for his role as the blind worker in Yash's film series KGF. In the series, Krishna played a blind worker in the Narachi gold mine. As per the India Today report, he was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital near Sita Circle, Bangalore. He passed away in the hospital. If reports are to be believed, the actor passed away due to an age-related illness. Rao was treated in the ICU of the hospital due to a lung infection. The reports even added that Krishna was visiting a relative’s house. At midnight, he complained about exhaustion, and then he was rushed to the nearest medical facility.

The production house of KGF mourned the demise of the actor. Hombale Films share their condolence on their Twitter page, shared a still of the actor, and wrote, "Condolences from Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Tata by KGF fans. Om Shanti." Reportedly, post his role in KGF, Krishna did 30 more films. He will make his last on-screen appearance in Nano Narayanappa.

Here's the post

Earlier in May, Mohan Juneja, an actor and comedian, died at the age of 54. He had been sick for a long time. He died at a Bengaluru hospital after failing to respond to treatment. He most recently appeared in the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, as well as part one of KGF. 

On Twitter, Hombale Films, which backed KGF: Chapter 2, expressed their condolences for the loss. “Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family.”

