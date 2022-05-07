Search icon
KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passes away at 54

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

File Photo

Mohan Juneja, an actor and comedian, died on Saturday at the age of 54. He had been sick for a long time. He died at a Bengaluru hospital after failing to respond to treatment. He most recently appeared in the blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, as well as part one of KGF.

On Twitter, Hombale Films, which backed KGF: Chapter 2, expressed their condolences for the loss. “Our heartfelt Condolences to actor Mohan Juneja’s family, friends & well-wishers. He was one of the best-known faces in Kannada films & our KGF family.”
 

The actor made his debut in Shankar Nag's Wall Poster and went on to star in over 100 films throughout his career, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Chellata was one of his most famous films, and he was noted for playing both malevolent and humorous characters. Darshan, Upendra, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ambareesh, and Shivarajkumar were among the stars with whom he collaborated.

