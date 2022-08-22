Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer earns Rs 75.33 crore worldwide

Karthikeya 2/File photo

Karthikeya 2 has emerged as the next pan-India blockbuster as the Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is being loved by the masses and the classes. The film's shows are being increased in the theaters across India as the audience has opted for the mystery thriller over Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan.

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has earned just more than Rs 75 crore at the global box office as shared by the film's star Nikhil on his social media. Taking to his Twitter account on the evening of Monday, August 22, Nikhil shared a poster informing that Karthikeya 2 has collected Rs 75.33 crore and wrote, "Thank You Indian Movie Lovers ki (Jai)". The poster had "Epic Blockbuster" and "Marching towards 100 crores" written on it.

Since the plot of the film revolves around Nikhil's titular character's quest to find the Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka, we at DNA recently caught up with the Happy Days actor and asked if the team ever had any fear of the backlash or a call for the ban on their film.



READ | Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha on film's success over Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan, boycott trend | Exclusive

Nikhil told DNA, "We showed the reality, so, we never had that fear. We were doing nothing wrong. From day one, we had the support of every Indian... so this film does not belong to any religion. We are talking about our Bharat, we are talking about how Ram Rajya used to exist from Europe to Indonesia. We are talking about really interesting points, specially about the sunken city of Dwarka which exists down there but many people don't know about it."

Apart from Nikhil, the film released on August 13 also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles.