Karthikeya 2 Hindi box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha's film continues phenomenal run, mints Rs 15.32 crore

Karthikeya 2/File photo

Starring Nikhil Siddhartha in the titular role, the Telugu language mystery adventure thriller Karthikeya 2 is continuing its phenomenal run at the box office as the Hindi version of the film has earned more in the second weekend (Rs 9.57 crore) than its entire week one collection (Rs 5.75 crore).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter on Monday, August 22, and shared the ten-day box office collection of the film as he tweeted, "#Karthikeya2 is a one-horse race... *Weekend 2* biz [₹ 9.57 cr] is much, much higher than the entire *Week 1* [₹ 5.75 cr] biz, which is unheard of in today's times... REMARKABLE... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr. Total: ₹ 15.32 cr. #India biz. HINDI version."

#Karthikeya2 is a one-horse race... *Weekend 2* biz [₹ 9.57 cr] is much, much higher than the entire *Week 1* [₹ 5.75 cr] biz, which is unheard of in today's times... REMARKABLE... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr, Sat 3.04 cr, Sun 4.07 cr. Total: ₹ 15.32 cr. #India biz. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/ubLzT6pGh0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 22, 2022

Apart from Nikhil, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial, released on August 13, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film, whose prequel came out eight years ago in 2014, revolved around the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka.



READ | Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddhartha on film's success over Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan, boycott trend | Exclusive

Meanwhile, we at DNA caught up with the film's lead actor and asked him his thoughts on the film's unprecedented box office. Nikhil told us, "This is really shocking because we never expected the film to take off so big. It started on seven screens, now we are showing it on 2500 screens. This is very exciting news."

When we asked Nikhil to share his thoughts on trade experts' predictions that Karthikeya 2's box office collection might overtake that of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, Nikhil said, "I do not talk about box office collections because that does not matter much. Our film reaching more people is important. So, we are not comparing ourselves with any film. We believe that every film should be successful and I am happy that we are getting our space. I'm thankful for the audience, especially the Hindi-speaking audience for accepting this film and promoting it themselves."