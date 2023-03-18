Search icon
Kabzaa box office collection day 1: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra-starrer gangster drama collects Rs 10.35 crore

Despite mixed-to-negative reviews, Kabzaa went on to secure a double-digit opening. Yet, the numbers from all the versions are half of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:47 PM IST

Kabzaa

Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, and Shriya Saran-starrer gangster drama Kabzaa got released with huge anticipation. The film had a wide pan-India release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. However, the film opened up with mixed to negative reviews, and the first-day figures aren't impressive.

Despite unfavourable reviews, Kabzaa opened up with double-digit and collected Rs 10 crores on Friday. As per the data provided by Sacnilk, Kabzaa earned Rs 10.35 crores from all the languages. 

