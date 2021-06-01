'Jagame Thandhiram' trailer: Dhanush features as a nomadic gangster working with global mafia in upcoming Netflix film

The trailer of National Award-winning Tamil star Dhanush starrer gangster drama 'Jagame Thandhiram' dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the Netflix movie also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George in pivotal roles, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

The trailer shows Dhanush as a nomadic gangster working with the global mafia, as he is conflicted between being allies with them or revolting against them.

The makers described the premise of the film as "Suruli (Dhanush) is a reckless, gangster from Madurai who happens to get recruited by a London-based politically-affluent gang leader Peter (James Cosmo) and his men to understand and break into the illegal underworld operations of the Sivadoss (Joseph 'Joju' George) and his gang which is rising in power, taking control of the illegal weapons and gold business of London. The fundamental theme of Suruli is about a fight for what you can truly call home seen from the perspectives of three different characters."

In a statement, speaking of 'Jagame Thandiram', director Karthik said, "Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story, about a globally prevalent issue, through a locally rooted character - most interestingly and entertainingly. Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table."

The film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Sharath Ravi, Roman Fiori, Soundarraja, Durai Ramachandran and Master Ashwath in pivotal roles. 'Jagame Thandiram' will stream on Netflix from June 18, 2021, and also dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.