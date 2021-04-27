Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' streaming date announced

Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram is a Netflix original and the streaming date has been finally announced. The film is set to premiere on June 18, 2021. Talking about the premise of the film, it reads as "After a long and eager wait, Suruli has announced his entry into your homes - gear up as he prepares to tell the story of a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil."

In a statement, director Karthik Subbaraj said, "Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character most interestingly and entertainingly. Audiences will yet again see Dhanush bring his immense talent and entertainment to the table across 190 countries on Netflix. Produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will be available worldwide on Netflix on June 18th!"

Check out the teaser below:

Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and international actor James Cosmo in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Producer S. Sashikanth from YNOT Studios stated, "YNOT Studios as a brand has always been identified with backing bold and path-breaking ideas fearlessly, and this decision emphasises further that the ideology is not just limited to content, but also extends across all our strategies and initiatives. We are extremely excited to be partnering with the streaming service, Netflix, which will champion the film and provide a global reach to this Tamil story. Our film is going to be an exciting adventure to watch out for and we are confident that the film will reflect the hard work of the cast and crew, strike a chord with the audiences and receive much acclaim for its efforts. YNOT Studios is proud to bring forth unique homegrown Tamil content to global audiences through a direct digital release."