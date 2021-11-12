'India Ka Damaad Hone Ka Haq Ada Kar Diya': KRK mocks Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali for dropping Wade's catch

Despite being the favourites, Pakistan lost to Australia by 5 wickets, thanks to the incredible batting performances of Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, and David Warner. With the win, Australia entered the final of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan was looking to continue their winning streak in the semifinal on Thursday (November 11), however, a dropped catch by Hasan Ali cost them the Finals berth.

The dropped catch started a meme fest on Twitter where trolls were in no mood to spare Hasan Ali.

What did KRK say?

Kamaal R Khan also took to his Twitter account and could not resist trolling Hasan Ali. Sharing a picture of the cricketer, KRK wrote, "Aaj Hassan Ali Ne India Ka Damaad Hone Ka Haq Ada Kar Diya!"

After Pakistan's brutal loss to Australia yesterday, especially after Hasan Ali dropped Matthew Wade's catch, his wife Samiya Arzoo was brutally trolled on social media. Along with her, Pakistani player Shoaib Malik's wife Sania Mirza was also trolled.

Who is Hasan Ali's Indian wife Samiya Arzoo?

For the unversed, Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is married to Indian girl Samiya Arzoo, who is also a huge fan of Indian Team Skipper Virat Kohli. Samiya hails from Haryana in India.

Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo tied the knot in Dubai in 2019. Samiya is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines and her family is settled in Faridabad, where she completed her education from.

During a recent interactive session on Instagram, Samiya had also revealed that Virat Kohli is her favourite batsman and that she is a big fan of the Indian skipper.